Wednesday , 23/8/2017
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Petra
Monitoring center for ceasefire in south Syria begins work -- ministry
Amman, Aug. 23 (Petra) -- Spokesperson of the foreign ministry, Wednesday, said an Amman-based center for monitoring violations in southern Syrian began its work today with the participation of Jordanian, Russian and U.S. representatives.
On July 7, the three countries agreed to establish the center to monitor, ensure and sustain cease-fire in southern Syria, leading to the establishment of a de-escalation zone there.
//Petra//
23/8/2017 - 05:29:25 PM
